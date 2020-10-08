JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Thursday.
There have been 273 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 23,616 total tests
- 23,343 negative results
- 273 positive results
- 266 individuals recovered
- 32 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 273 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 6 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 0 hospitalizations
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Your Local Election Headquarters: New York Races
- The experts at Northern Physical Therapy celebrate National Physical Therapy Month
- NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 5
- Capital Region man marries the love of his life weeks after terminal cancer diagnosis
- Jefferson County confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, 7 remain active
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.