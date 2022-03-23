JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Health Officials are continuing to update residents on COVID-19 cases in the county.

In their report on March 23, 22 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among residents. At the time of the report, there were 70 residents in mandatory isolation which was an increase of 17 compared to yesterday’s report.

However, hospitalizations decreased by three on Wednesday. The report confirmed four residents are still hospitalized with the virus.

There were no cases reported among assisted living or nursing home residents recorded on Wednesday and no new deaths. Since the pandemic began 162 Jefferson County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 related issues.

Despite the new cases, the County’s positivity rate per 100,000 residents remained at 90.14 on Wednesday. There were also 8 new recoveries.

Jefferson County’s community transmission rate remained low. Despite Jefferson County’s transmission status being eased, officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions.

This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure. COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.