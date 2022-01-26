JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over 200 more Jefferson County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

In a daily report on Wednesday, Jefferson County officials reported 224 new COVID-19 cases in the county. However, hospitalizations declined on Wednesday, at the time of the report there were 24 residents hospitalized with the virus.

The report also confirmed that there are 1,127 residents in mandatory isolation with the virus which was an increase from Tuesday’s numbers. Additionally, there are only two nursing home residents infected with the virus and no cases among assisted living residents in the county.

The county did not confirm any new deaths among residents. Since the start of the pandemic, 151 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Jefferson County’s rate per 1000,000 residents was 1,083.45 on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 21,059 residents have reportedly recovered from the virus.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.