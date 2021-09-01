Jefferson County confirms 25 new COVID-19 cases on last day of August

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the final day of August, Jefferson County continued to follow its recent trend of a significant increase in new COVID-19 cases.

In a daily report issued by the county, 25 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in a 24-hour timeframe. There are now 197 active cases of the virus in Jefferson County which caused the overall positivity rate to increase to 4.3%.

Additionally, there are five Jefferson County residents hospitalized with the coronavirus and 261 are in mandatory quarantine.

In the same timeframe, three residents recovered from the virus. The county also did not report any new COVID-19 deaths or cases in nursing home or assisted living facilities.

Since the start of the pandemic, 89 residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus. There have also been 7,794 cases in the county.

According to COVID-19 data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Jefferson County remains an area of high community transmission. This means that there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, and as of August 30, Jefferson County had 144.76 cases per 100,000. Both St. Lawrence and Lewis counties are areas of high community transmission.

To combat the spread of the virus, county health officials are urging residents to wear a mask indoors and in public spaces. Those who develop COVID-19 symptoms are asked to isolate and get tested.

COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure. These can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.