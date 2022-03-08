JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in their daily report on March 8.

Officials confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases among Jefferson County residents. The cases were confirmed in the county since yesterday’s report.

Mandatory isolations increased by 22 with 63 individuals in mandatory isolation with the virus at the time of the report. Hospitalizations also increased with six residents currently hospitalized with the virus.

No new cases were confirmed in nursing homes or assisted living facilities as well as no new deaths. However, since the start of the pandemic 160 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

However, 13 more residents have recovered from the virus, and 24,483 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.

Due to the recent trends in decreasing COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County was downgraded to have a “low” COVID-19 community level in early March. As of March 8, its COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents was 72.84.

But officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.