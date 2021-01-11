Jefferson County confirms 276 COVID-19 cases, new deaths in 3 days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Since Thursday, Jefferson County has reported a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and recoveries.
Public Health confirmed 137 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 96 on Saturday and 43 new cases on Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Additionally since Thursday, COVID-19 deaths have increased by three.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 2,999 positive results
- 2,274 individuals recovered
- 1,117 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 881 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 670 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 30 hospitalizations
- 18 COVID-19 related deaths
- 0 nursing home case
- 7 assisted living cases
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
- The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
