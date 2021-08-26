Jefferson County confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases as infection rate rises

JEFFERSON COUNYY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 infection rate is continuing to increase in Jefferson County.

On Wednesday, Jefferson County Officials confirmed that 28 new COVID-19 cases were identified in a 24-hour period. This increased the County’s 14-day positivity rate to 3.4%.

With these new cases, there are now 142 residents in mandatory isolation and 195 in mandatory quarantine. There are also eight county residents hospitalized with the virus.

No new deaths were reported, however, the county confirmed its second death this month on Tuesday, August 24. Since the start of the pandemic, 89 Jefferson County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

Also on Wednesday, Jefferson County reported four additional COVID-19 recoveries. There remains no confirmed cases in the County’s assisted living or nursing home facilities.

Jefferson County remains and area of substantial community transmission. County residents are urged to isolation themselves if they develop symptoms of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 symptoms can take two days to two weeks to appear after exposure. These can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste of smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomitting or diarrhea.