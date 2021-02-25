Jefferson County confirms 41 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Wednesday, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that 41 residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public Health also reported 25 new recoveries and no fatalities.

Jefferson County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday at Jefferson Community College

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

64,216 total tests

5,385 positive results

4.4% positive, 14-day average

5,031 individuals recovered

256 individuals in mandatory quarantine

253 individuals in precautionary quarantine

256 individuals in mandatory isolation

17 hospitalizations

81 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

Updated CDC quarantine guidance for vaccinated individuals

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.