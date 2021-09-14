Jefferson County confirms 49 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — There were 49 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID update from Jefferson County officials which also confirmed the positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.1%. Ten residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.

An additional 30 people were placed in mandatory quarantine bringing the total number to 533. There remains to be no cases among residents in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, although 89 Jefferson County residents have died since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 8,312 confirmed cases and 7,836 recoveries.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.