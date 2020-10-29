Jefferson County confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 350 in mandatory quarantine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five new case of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Thursday.
There have been 328 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 26,819 total tests
- 26,491 negative results
- 328 positive results
- 300 individuals recovered
- 345 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 415 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 25 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 2 hospitalizations
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
