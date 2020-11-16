Jefferson County confirms 50 new COVID-19 cases in 3 days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is currently seeing a rapid rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

The County has reported a total of 50 new cases in three days. Twelve new cases were reported Friday, fourteen on Saturday and 24 were reported on Sunday.

There have been 463 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

30,165 total tests

29,702 negative results

463 positive results

383 individuals recovered

581 individuals in mandatory quarantine

393 individuals in precautionary quarantine

75 individuals in mandatory isolation

4 hospitalization

1 COVID-19 related death

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

