Jefferson County confirms 54 new COVID-19 cases on December 23, hospitalizations increase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Wednesday, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed an increase in COVID-19 cases.
54 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county.
As of December 23, there have been a total of 39,682 individuals tested for COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
1,822 positive results
1,387 individuals recovered
1,248 individuals in mandatory quarantine
553 individuals in precautionary quarantine
388 individuals in mandatory isolation
22 hospitalizations
9 COVID-19 related deaths
3 nursing home cases
13 assisted living cases
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
- The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
