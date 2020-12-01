Jefferson County confirms 54 new COVID-19 infections as cases continue to rise on Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health is continuing to respond to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, the County logged 54 additional COVID-19 cases.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

856 positive results

605 individuals recovered

1,280 individuals in mandatory quarantine

574 individuals in precautionary quarantine

241 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

5 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

