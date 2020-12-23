Jefferson County confirms 57 new COVID-19 cases, 20 hospitalizations Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed an increase in COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, 57 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county.
As of December 22 there have been a total of 39,597 individuals tested for COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 1,768 positive results
- 1,367 individuals recovered
- 1,258 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 546 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 360 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 20 hospitalizations
- 9 COVID-19 related deaths
- 1 nursing home cases
- 11 assisted living cases
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Former Bills WR Eric Moulds says this is ‘legitimately a Super Bowl team’
- Package delays? Local couple says USPS didn’t plan for COVID Christmas
- Saratoga County seeking coronavirus contact tracers
- Black Americans in the RGV distrusting of COVID-19 vaccine due to Tuskegee study
- Global virus rules for Christmas: How the rest of the world compares to the US
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.