Jefferson County confirms 82 COVID cases ahead of Halloween weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County officials released the last COVID report for October on Friday.

In the report, the county confirmed that 82 individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus since the last report on October 28. This was after 895 tests were processed in the county.

With these new cases, there are now 509 county residents in mandatory isolation, 20 of which are hospitalized, 34 in nursing homes and two in assisted living facilities. There are an additional 759 individuals in mandatory quarantine in the county.

Also on Friday, Jefferson County confirmed that recoveries also increased by 65 and there were no new deaths. However, the county’s overall death toll exceeded 100 on Thursday after three residents died.

Jefferson County’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.0% on Friday. The County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.