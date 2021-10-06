Jefferson County confirms 83 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Wednesday, Jefferson County officials confirmed 83 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

This resulted in mandatory isolations increasing by 34 and mandatory quarantines increasing by 46. Of the total active cases, 22 are currently hospitalized with the virus with 3 being added to the list on Wednesday.

However 46 residents have reportedly recovered, and the 14-day average positivity rate remains at 5.3%. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.