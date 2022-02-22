JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County reported 83 new positive COVID-19 cases over the long weekend.

This was confirmed in a daily report from Jefferson County officials on Tuesday. They also reported that mandatory isolations declined by 100 with 112 residents currently in isolation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also decreased, with 8 residents currently hospitalized with the virus. Additionally, there were no cases reported among nursing home or assisted living residents.

Jefferson County’s rate per 1000,000 residents was 205.77 which was a decrease from Friday’s report. The county did not confirm any new deaths among residents.

Since the start of the pandemic, 155 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus. However, since the beginning of the pandemic 24,162 individuals have recovered from the virus which was a 188 increase from Friday.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.