JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County COVID-19 death toll increased over the weekend.

Another Jefferson County resident has lost their life to COVID-related complications. This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report on March 21 issued by Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann.

Since the first COVID-19 death was reported on July 30, 2020, there have been 161 deaths in the county.

Additionally, on March 21, Jefferson County confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases among residents. At the time of the report, there were 47 residents in mandatory isolation and seven hospitalized.

There were no cases reported among assisted living or nursing home residents.

Despite the new cases and new fatality, the County’s positivity rate per 100,000 residents remained the same over the weekend and stood at 95.60. There were also 73 new recoveries.

Jefferson County’s community transmission rate was recently reduced to low. Despite Jefferson County’s transmission status being eased, officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions.

This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure. COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.