JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of Jefferson County residents are continuing to test positive for COVID-19 every day.

In a daily report on Friday, Jefferson County officials reported 520 new COVID-19 cases in the county, after 1,156 were processed in 24 hours. They also confirmed another COVID-19 related death, bringing the total death toll to 151 since the start of the pandemic.

Mandatory isolations and nursing home cases increased on Friday, at the time of the report there were 1,593 in isolation and 2 cases confirmed among nursing home residents. However mandatory quarantines and hospitalizations decreased in the county.

The report stated that as of Friday 54 residents were quarantined and 25 residents were hospitalized with the virus. There were no COVID-19 cases reported in assisted living facilities in the county.

Jefferson County’s positivity rate also declined slightly to 19.5%, but its rate per 1000,000 residents is at 1,213.65. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19,785 residents have reportedly recovered from the virus.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.