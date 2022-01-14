JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of Jefferson County residents are continuing to test positive for COVID-19 every day.

In a daily report on Thursday, Jefferson County officials reported 406 new COVID-19 cases in the county, after 990 were processed in 24 hours.

Although hospitalizations, mandatory isolations and quarantines declined on Thursday, at the time of the report there were 2,602 in isolation, 29 hospitalized and 669 in quarantine.

COVID-19 cases in nursing home facilities increased by one, resulting in 21 nursing home residents continuing to be positive with the virus.

Jefferson County’s positivity rate also declined slightly to 20.3%, but its rate per 1000,000 residents increased to 1,440.36.

The county did not confirm any new deaths among residents. Since the start of the pandemic 147 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.