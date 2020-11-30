Jefferson County confirms three additional COVID-19 deaths, 45 new cases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed on Monday that three individuals died from COVID-19.

Jefferson County Department of Public Health stated “although words cannot ease the pain felt by family member and friends of the deceased, condolences on behalf of the County go out to all those touched by these losses. We all, especially Public Health continue working so hard to fight COVID but some things are simply out of our control.”

Additionally on November 30, Jefferson County confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

802 positive results

589 individuals recovered

1,256 individuals in mandatory quarantine

538 individuals in precautionary quarantine

204 individuals in mandatory isolation

4 hospitalizations

5 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: