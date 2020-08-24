Jefferson County confirms two new COVID-19 cases, seven recovered

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Monday.

There have been 229 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

15,847 total tests

15,618 negative results

229 positive results

222 individuals recovered

28 individuals in mandatory quarantine

509 individuals in precautionary quarantine

6 individuals in mandatory isolation

0 hospitalizations

1 COVID-19 related death

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

