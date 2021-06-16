Jefferson County continues to report no new COVID-19 deaths

TOPSHOT – Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 09, 2020 in New York City. – America’s coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily report on Tuesday, Jefferson County, once again, reported no new COVID-19 deaths.

This is following a trend in previous weeks, with few COVID-19 fatalities.

However, since the start of the pandemic, 87 county residents have lost their lives to the virus.

Additionally on Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that out of 112 processed COVID-19 tests, two were positive.

The COVID-19 infection rate also ticked upwards, moving from 0.9% to 1.0% on June 15, 2021.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

126,090 total individuals tested

7,174 positive results

1.0% positive, 14-day average

7,050 individuals recovered

74 individuals in mandatory quarantine

2 individuals in precautionary quarantine

34 individuals in mandatory isolation

3 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics for June, July

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.