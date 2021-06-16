Jefferson County continues to report no new COVID-19 deaths

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily report on Tuesday, Jefferson County, once again, reported no new COVID-19 deaths.
This is following a trend in previous weeks, with few COVID-19 fatalities.
However, since the start of the pandemic, 87 county residents have lost their lives to the virus.
Additionally on Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that out of 112 processed COVID-19 tests, two were positive.
The COVID-19 infection rate also ticked upwards, moving from 0.9% to 1.0% on June 15, 2021.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 126,090 total individuals tested
- 7,174 positive results
- 1.0% positive, 14-day average
- 7,050 individuals recovered
- 74 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 2 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 34 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 3 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 87 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.