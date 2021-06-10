Jefferson County continues to report no new COVID-19 deaths

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to report no new COVID-19 related deaths.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report from Jefferson County Public Health on June 9. However, since the start of the pandemic, 87 county residents have lost their lives to the virus.

Additionally on Wednesday, Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases and that the positivity rate remained at 1.1%.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

123,871 total individuals tested

7,150 positive results

1.1% positive, 14-day average

7,026 individuals recovered

86 individuals in mandatory quarantine

5 individuals in precautionary quarantine

35 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.