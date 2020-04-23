Jefferson County coronavirus numbers: 2 more cases confirmed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Since yesterday’s update, 38 additional COVID-19 tests were performed in Jefferson County. Two of those tests were confirmed positive. Including the two most recent cases, there have been a total of 57 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County.

The following COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County are the most recent provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

  • 1,281 total tests
  • 1,224 negative tests
  • 57 positive tests
  • 60 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 21 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 45 individuals recovered
  • 9 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 3 individuals hospitalized

Jefferson County is working with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19. There are currently over 257,000 confirmed cases of the virus in New York State.

