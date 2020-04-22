Jefferson County coronavirus numbers: 5 additional cases recover

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been no additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County today, but Jefferson County Public Health is reporting that five additional individuals have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 42 in the county.

There have been 55 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County.

The following are the most recent COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County, provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

1,243 total tests

1,188 negative results

55 confirmed cases

47 individuals in mandatory quarantine

42 individuals recovered

36 individuals in precautionary quarantine

10 individuals in mandatory isolation

3 individuals hospitalized

Antibody testing has begun in the county and across New York State. There have been over 250,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.

