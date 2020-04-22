Jefferson County coronavirus numbers: 5 additional cases recover

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been no additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County today, but Jefferson County Public Health is reporting that five additional individuals have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 42 in the county.
There have been 55 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County.
The following are the most recent COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County, provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 1,243 total tests
- 1,188 negative results
- 55 confirmed cases
- 47 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 42 individuals recovered
- 36 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 10 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 3 individuals hospitalized
Antibody testing has begun in the county and across New York State. There have been over 250,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.
