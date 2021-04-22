Jefferson County council seeking public input on Black River Trail extension

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Black River Trail in Jefferson County has the possibility of being extended.

The Watertown- Jefferson County Transportation Council is seeking public input at an online meting for a project aiming to extend the Black River trail, as well as identify additional opportunities for improved bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.

According to WJCTC, the Council first initiated this planning study during the winter of 2021. It aims to identify a preferred alternative for extending the Trail that would be eligible to receive federal funding.

The official paved portion of the Black River Trail currently runs along the River’s south side from the City of Watertown to a trailhead at the outskirts of the Village of Black River.

“In the short term, we want to give bike riders and pedestrians a new connection between the city and the [Fort Drum] base,” stated Geoff Urda. “Longer term, we hope to have a trail system that extends from Lake Ontario to Carthage, which could really boost our region’s status as a destination for outdoor recreation.”

The project team shared that it has reached out to key stakeholders in the region as well as property owners along the possible trail extension routes. This study is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021 and will include additional recommendations for other bicycle and pedestrian projects.

A public meeting on this project will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. Attendees can register online.