JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County saw an increase in some of its COVID-19 reports over the weekend.

County health officials reported 77 new COVID-19 cases among Jefferson County residents over the weekend. This was confirmed in their daily report on April 11 sent out by County Administrator Robert Hagemann.

Mandatory isolations increased by 13 with 96 individuals in mandatory isolation with the virus at the time of the report. Hospitalizations increased by eight on Monday with ten individuals hospitalized with the virus.

No new cases were confirmed in nursing homes or assisted living facilities as well as no new deaths. However, since the start of the pandemic 165 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Additionally, 54 more residents have recovered from the virus, and 25,073 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.

Jefferson County COVID-19 community level was classified as “low” on Wednesday. As of April 11, its COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents increased to 103.79.

However, officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.