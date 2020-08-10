Jefferson County COVID-19 case numbers adjusted following investigation into inaccurate findings

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson County Public Health questioned the results of nine positive COVID-19 cases received between July 29 and July 31.

The New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory investigated the laboratory that reported the initial results. Of the nine cases in question, four were determined to be positive cases. The remaining five cases were determined to have been negative.

According to a release from Jefferson County Public Health, the nine cases were processed correctly, but analyzed incorrectly due to a human error.

The five cases that were deemed negative have been released from isolation and those in quarantine due to contact with the five individuals have been released from quarantine.

There have been 213 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic. This number has been updated to reflect the adjustment in positive cases following the investigation into the inaccurate findings.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

13,947 total tests

13,734 negative results

213 positive results

196 individuals recovered

54 individuals in mandatory quarantine

655 individuals in precautionary quarantine

16 individuals in mandatory isolation

0 hospitalizations

1 COVID-19 related death

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

