JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to see a declining COVID-19 case rate.

This was confirmed in a report on February 17, which stated that the case rate was 267.68 per 100,000 residents. Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann said this rate was a “measurable decline” compared to the rate logged the previous day.

However, despite this lower rate, Jefferson County confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases on February 17. This increased mandatory isolations to 219.

At the time of the report, there were eight residents hospitalized with the virus and no cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

No new COVID-related deaths were confirmed on February 17. However, there have been 155 deaths in the county since the first COVID-19 death was reported on July 30, 2020.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 24,322 COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County and 23,940 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.