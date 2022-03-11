JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily report on March 10, Jefferson County officials confirmed that the county’s COVID-19 case rate again increased.

According to officials, the rate hit 75.57 and this was the third consecutive day the county saw an increase to its case rate per 100,000 residents.

Also on March 10, 21 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county which brought mandatory isolations to 70 residents.

Hospitalizations did see an increase on March 10. At the time of the report, there were only three residents hospitalized with the virus and no cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Recoveries also increased by 19.

No new deaths were confirmed in the latest report. However, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 160 in the county.

Due to the recent trends in decreasing COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County was downgraded to have a “low” COVID-19 community level in early March. As of March 9, its COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents was 73.75.

But officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.