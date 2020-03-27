Jefferson County COVID-19 cases: 5 confirmed positives, 124 in precautionary quarantine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y (WWTI) – The fifth case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County was confirmed today by LabCorp laboratory.

According to a release from Jefferson County Public Health, the individual is a Jefferson County resident and is now in mandatory isolation by the Jefferson County Public Health Service.

There are now 5 confirmed positive cases, 172 negative cases and 124 individuals under precautionary quarantine in Jefferson County.

There are 44,635 positive COVID-19 cases in New York State, with the vast majority of cases in New York City.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service, working with the NYSDOH and the CDC continues to advise individuals to:

Do your part to stop the spread of germs: Wash your hands often with soap and water Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands Practice social distance Avoid contact with sick people Stay home if you’re sick



