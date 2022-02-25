JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to report positive COVID-19 cases among local residents.

In the daily report on February 24, officials confirmed that 29 Jefferson County residents tested positive for the coronavirus in a 24-hour period.

According to officials, this increased the number of mandatory isolations by 11. At the time of the report, there were 134 Jefferson County residents in mandatory isolation and four hospitalized.

No new COVID-19 deaths or cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities were logged on February 24. However, since the start of the pandemic 156 Jefferson County residents have died from the virus.

Additionally, Jefferson County’s positivity rate per 100,000 residents increased slightly on February 24. The rate stood at 181.18.

As Jefferson County’s community transmission rate remains high, officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 percautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.