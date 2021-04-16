Jefferson County COVID-19 cases increase by 39 on Thursday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Thursday, Jefferson County Public Health reported 39 new COVID-19 infections.

According to Public Health, there were also 17 new recoveries as well 24 new mandatory isolations.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

93,254 total tests

6,314 positive results

2.3% positive, 14-day average

6,080 individuals recovered

143 individuals in mandatory quarantine

27 individuals in precautionary quarantine

143 individuals in mandatory isolation

3 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

6 assisted living cases

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.