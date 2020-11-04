Jefferson County COVID-19 cases increase by 9, over 300 in quarantine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nine new case of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Wednesday.

There have been 363 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

28,014 total tests

27,651 negative results

363 positive results

315 individuals recovered

329 individuals in mandatory quarantine

461 individuals in precautionary quarantine

46 individuals in mandatory isolation

1 hospitalization

1 COVID-19 related death

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

