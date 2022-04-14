JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The average number of daily COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Jefferson County.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from Jefferson County Public Health on April 14, which logged 86 COVID-19 cases since the previous report on April 11. This brought mandatory isolations to 105.

According to officials, this equated to 28.6 COVID-19 cases per day, which was nearly ten more per day than the previous four-day summary.

However, Jefferson County did not report any new deaths or cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the County also declined to seven. There have been 185 COVID-19 deaths and 25,432 cases since the pandemic began.

Additionally, 54 more residents have recovered from the virus, and 25,073 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.

Jefferson County COVID-19 community level was classified as “low” on Wednesday. As of April 14, its COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents increased to 103.79.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.