JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County saw a decrease in COVID-19 numbers over the weekend.

According to Jefferson County officials, 108 new cases were confirmed over the weekend. This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report on April 25.

Mandatory isolations decreased by 15 on Monday. At the time of the report, there were 124 Jefferson County residents in isolation from the virus.

COVID-19 cases in assisted living facilities in Jefferson County decreased to one. There were no cases in nursing homes. However, hospitalizations increased by three with ten residents currently hospitalized with the virus.

No new COVID-related deaths were confirmed in the report on April 25. However, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 165 deaths in the county.

The County’s Center for Disease Control Community Level decreased to “medium” on Monday. Jefferson County’s case rate per 100,00 was 171.17 as of Monday.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.

Jefferson County will provide the next COVID-19 report on Thursday, April 28.