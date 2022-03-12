JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — After being ranked with a “low” community transmission on March 4, Jefferson County’s community level has increased back to “medium.”

The designation is made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was confirmed by Jefferson County health official Robert Hagemann in a daily report on March 11. The report also stated that 27 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county.

Additionally, mandatory isolations increased by ten, with 80 residents isolated with the virus at the time of the report. Hospitalizations remained at three on Friday.

There were no cases reported among assisted living or nursing home residents and no new deaths were recorded. However, 160 residents have lost their lives to coronavirus since July 30 in 2020.

Jefferson County’s case rate per 100,000 population started to trend downward on Friday with the metric at 72.84. Recoveries reportedly grew by 17 on Friday, and 24,535 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.