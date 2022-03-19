JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 community level in Jefferson County has been lowered once again.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jefferson County’s COVID-19 community level has decreased from medium to low. Over the last couple of months, the community level has switched from high to medium, medium to low, low back to medium, and has now been reduced once again.

The designation was also confirmed in a daily report from Jefferson County health officials on March 18. The county’s health officials said the lowered community level was a welcomed change.

The report also stated that 42 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county. Additionally, nine residents are hospitalized with the virus which was an increase from Thursday’s numbers. According to the report, mandatory isolations increased by 18, with 101 residents isolated with the virus.

There were no cases among nursing home or assisted living residents reported on Friday. There were also no new deaths reported, however, since the beginning of the pandemic 160 Jefferson County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

Jefferson County’s positivity rate per 100,000 increased ten points to 95.60 on Friday. Recoveries increased by 20 on March 18, and according to the report, 24,651 residents have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

Despite Jefferson County’s transmission status being eased, officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.