WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Levels of COVID-19 transmission are still high in Jefferson County.

This was confirmed in the May COVID-19 index that was released by Jefferson County Public Health Service on June 2.

According to Public Health, Jefferson County’s COVID-19 community level remained high as May came to an end. This figure is based on new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents and a percent of hospital inpatient beds occupied.

The monthly index also detailed vaccination data, testing data, the county’s COVID-19 community level, wastewater results, hospital discharges and COVID-related deaths.

Data for each component of the monthly index is broken down below:

Vaccinations

Vaccinations through 5/31/2022 At least one dose Fully vaccinated Total 96,200 81,263 % of total population 87.6% 74.0% % of population five years of age or older 95% 80.3% First booster vaccinated n/a 32,579 % of first booster vaccinated n/a 40.1% Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control

Wastewater Results

Wastewater results from the City of Watertown, Village of Carthage and West Carthage and Thousand Islands Central School District all tested high for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.

When wastewater tests high for SARS-CoV-2 it means that COVID-19 is quantifiable and indicates active transmission and remediation is needed immediately.

Hospital Discharges

Throughout May there were 76 hospital discharges in Jefferson County, which was an increase over rates in April.

Of all hospital discharges, 52 patients were fully vaccinated, 3 were partially vaccinated and 21 were unvaccinated. The majority of discharges were among patients that were 60 to 70 years old.

Deaths

There were no COVID-related deaths in Jefferson County in the month of May. This marked the first month of no COVID-19 deaths since July 2021.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 165 deaths in the County. Of the total number of deaths, 87 have been among males and 78 have been among females. The youngest victim was 30 and the oldest was 104.

The next COVID-19 update will be released by Jefferson County Public Health Service at the beginning of July 2022.