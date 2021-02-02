Jefferson County COVID-19 death toll climbs to 57 on Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as the passing of three county residents.

According to Public Health, on Monday, February 1, the 14-day average infection rate was 7.9%.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

50,219 tests

4,515 positive results

4,047 individuals recovered

836 individuals in mandatory quarantine

335 individuals in precautionary quarantine

368 individuals in mandatory isolation

28 hospitalizations

57 COVID-19 related deaths

14 nursing home cases

1 assisted living case

According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.