JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 death toll in Jefferson County has increased once again.

On February 2, Jefferson County officials confirmed that another county resident died from COVID-19 related complications. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 153 deaths in the county.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Jefferson County logged 273 new COVID-19 cases among residents. This increased mandatory isolations to 454. There are also 32 individuals hospitalized and one COVID-19 case confirmed among nursing homes residents.

Jefferson County’s rate per 1000,000 residents was 708.34 on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 23,741 have reportedly recovered from the virus.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.