Jefferson County COVID-19 death toll rises to 98

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County, like other areas, is seeing an increase in COVID-19 deaths.

In a COVID-19 report following the weekend on Monday, Jefferson County officials confirmed that another resident died from the coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic, 98 individuals have died due to COVID-related complications.

Additionally, over the weekend, 134 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. Officials stated that this was after 2,634 tests were processed and is equivalent to roughly 44 cases per day.

There are now 421 individuals in mandatory isolation with the virus. With this, there are 23 hospitalized and an additional 646 in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. As of October 25, there were 32 nursing home cases and three assisted living cases.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is now at 5.9%.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.