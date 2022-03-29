JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to see fewer COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths as transmission rates decline.

On March 30, officials reported no new deaths in Jefferson County since the previous report on March 29. There was also no change in the number of hospitalizations or cases in nursing homes and assisted living cases.

This was as Jefferson County’s positivity vase rate per 100,000 stood at 81.03 for the third day in a row allowing its community level to remain “LOW.”

However, 35 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on March 30. This increased mandatory isolations to seven.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.