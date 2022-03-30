JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to update residents on the COVID-19 numbers throughout the county.

County health officials reported 37 new COVID-19 cases among Jefferson County residents on Wednesday. This was confirmed in their daily report on March 30 sent out by County Administrator Robert Hagemann.

Mandatory isolations increased by 23 with 87 individuals in mandatory isolation with the virus at the time of the report. Hospitalizations increased by one on Wednesday with four individuals hospitalized with the virus.

No new cases were confirmed in nursing homes or assisted living facilities as well as no new deaths. However, since the start of the pandemic 162 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Additionally, 13 more residents have recovered from the virus, and 24,870 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.

Jefferson County COVID-19 community level was classified as “low” on Wednesday. As of March 30, its COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents remained at 81.03.

However, officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.