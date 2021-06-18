Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate at a stand-still

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical coronavirus particles from what was believed to be the first U.S. case of COVID-19. A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 infection rate in Jefferson County remains at a stand-still.

In a daily report from Jefferson County Public Health on June 17, officials confirmed that the rate, for the third day in a row, remains at 1.0%.

Public Health also reported that out of 493 tests processed on Thursday, two were confirmed positive.

There were also four new recoveries.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

126,791 total individuals tested

7,186 positive results

1.0% positive, 14-day average

7,062 individuals recovered

79 individuals in mandatory quarantine

3 individuals in precautionary quarantine

35 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.