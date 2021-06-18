Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate at a stand-still

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 infection rate in Jefferson County remains at a stand-still.
In a daily report from Jefferson County Public Health on June 17, officials confirmed that the rate, for the third day in a row, remains at 1.0%.
Public Health also reported that out of 493 tests processed on Thursday, two were confirmed positive.
There were also four new recoveries.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 126,791 total individuals tested
- 7,186 positive results
- 1.0% positive, 14-day average
- 7,062 individuals recovered
- 79 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 3 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 35 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 2 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 87 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County lifts COVID-19 state of emergency
Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.