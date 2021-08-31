Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate climbs to 4.1%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — “This new uptick in the virus spread spread doesn’t appear to be ready to decline quite yet,” Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann said in a press release on Monday.

This was following the confirmation of 60 new COVID-19 cases in the county during the last weekend of August. There are now 175 active cases in the county.

Hagemann also reported that the county’s passivity rate has also increased to 4.1%. This is lower than the rate for the North Country region, which stood at 4.52% on Monday, but higher than the statewide average of 3.29%

However, in the same time frame, county-wide hospitalizations decreased to five, mandatory isolations went down by two and recoveries increased by 65. Jefferson County is continuing to report no nursing home or assisted living cases and no precautionary quarantines. There were no new deaths to record over the weekend.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of “high” community transmission. This was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on August 29 after the county remained an area of substantial transmission for several days.

County officials are continuing to encouraged residents to wear face coverings indoors or in public spaces regardless of vaccination status. Those with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to isolate and get tested for the coronavirus.