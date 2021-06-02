Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate continues to drop following Memorial Day weekend

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes COVID-19. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following Memorial Day weekend, COVID-19 infection rates are continuing to improve in Jefferson County.

Over a four-day period, the COVID-19 infection rate dropped to 1.6% on Tuesday, June 1. On Friday, May 28, the infection rate stood at 2%.

According to Jefferson County officials, in that same period, 22 COVID-19 cases were confirmed after 1,532 tests were processed.

Additionally, recoveries increased by 37 and no additional deaths were reported.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

120,328 total individuals tested

7,118 positive results

1.6% positive, 14-day average

6,991 individuals recovered

105 individuals in mandatory quarantine

0 individuals in precautionary quarantine

35 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.