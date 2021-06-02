Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate continues to drop following Memorial Day weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following Memorial Day weekend, COVID-19 infection rates are continuing to improve in Jefferson County.
Over a four-day period, the COVID-19 infection rate dropped to 1.6% on Tuesday, June 1. On Friday, May 28, the infection rate stood at 2%.
According to Jefferson County officials, in that same period, 22 COVID-19 cases were confirmed after 1,532 tests were processed.
Additionally, recoveries increased by 37 and no additional deaths were reported.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 120,328 total individuals tested
- 7,118 positive results
- 1.6% positive, 14-day average
- 6,991 individuals recovered
- 105 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 0 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 35 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 5 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 87 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.