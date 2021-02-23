Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate continues to fall: Now stands at 4.3%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 14-day COVID-19 infection rate is continuing to trend downwards in Jefferson County.

On Monday, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that the average now stands at 4.3%; a decrease from Sunday’s rate, 4.4%

However, Public Health also confirmed that 44 county residents tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

63,355 total tests

5,321 positive results

4.3% positive, 14-day average

4,991 individuals recovered

402 individuals in mandatory quarantine

262 individuals in precautionary quarantine

232 individuals in mandatory isolation

17 hospitalizations

81 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.