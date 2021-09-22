Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate continues to grow over 6%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID infection rate in Jefferson County is continuing to rise over 6%.

According to a daily COVID report from Jefferson County officials on Wednesday, the county’s infection rate stands at 6.3%. This is a slight increase from the previous day where the infection rate was 6.2% which was also a slight increase from the day before.

Additionally, on Wednesday 50 new COVID cases were confirmed in the county which contributed to 54 more residents being placed in mandatory quarantine. However, mandatory isolations dropped by 29 cases and hospitalizations went down by 2, with 10 still in hospital beds with the virus.

The report said that there were no new deaths and 81 residents have now recovered from the virus as of Wednesday.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.